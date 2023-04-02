3 killed, 3 wounded in bar shooting in U.S. Oklahoma

Three people were killed on the scene and three others wounded at a bar shooting on Saturday night in Oklahoma City, the capital city of midwestern U.S. state Oklahoma, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police responded to the shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon around 9 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Sunday), according to local media.

The wounded were hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other two having non-life-threatening injuries, the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

A suspect has been reportedly in custody.

An investigation is underway. No more details are available so far.