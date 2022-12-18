Goal of French team upsets Russian peacekeepers (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 18. Azerbaijani protesters on the Lachin road and Russian peacekeepers are watching the game of the national teams of Argentina and France for first place in the World Cup, Trend reports from the scene.

The match is broadcast by Azerbaijan Public Television on a large monitor installed on the territory where a peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs has been taking place for the seventh day straight.

The goal of the French national team has upset the Russian peacekeepers.