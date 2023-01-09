Tural Ganjaliyev to head Baku Network expert platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev will head the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev said that Baku Network is an authoritative platform for comprehensive discussion of processes in South Caucasus and a wider region, as well as for reviewing the role of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus and globally.

"This platform greatly helps the transformation of our country into a new political center of power, along with playing an important role in the growth of geopolitical and geoeconomic influence of Azerbaijan, as well as other issues related to the rapid formation of a new world order," Ganjaliyev told Trend.

Baku Network, officially registered by the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan as a non-governmental organization, is one of the leading think tanks of Azerbaijan, which has been operating since 2015. Baku Network is also registered in the system of public organizations at the UN level, and is also recorded in the "Global Go to Think Tank Index".

Tural Ganjaliyev aged 42, is currently a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament from the 122-nd Khankendi constituency. He also heads the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Committee. Ganjaliyev has about 20 years of career experiencein the structures of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad, including in Canada and the Czech Republic.

Baku Network has an international team of experts and specialists, among which are Azerbaijani diplomats, analysts, journalists and public figures. In 2017, representatives of the Baku Network visited the US at the invitation of the State Department, where they held meetings with leading think tanks in Washington, New York and Philadelphia.

Throughout its activity, Baku Network has built an effective communication network with international partners. Representatives of the organization have been speakers and moderators at major international events. Baku Network has also organized and co-organized dozens of major international events, including those held in cooperation with foreign partners.