Favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for activities of Hungarian companies - Peter Szijarto

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the activities of Hungarian companies, Peter Szijarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said, Trend reports.

He stressed the strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Peter Szijarto noted on his Facebook page that despite difficult economic conditions, Hungary has shown excellent results in exports. He stressed that the increase in production in the country can contribute to the growth of exports.

Azerbaijan, according to the minister, is a strategic partner of Hungary, with which relations are established on the basis of mutual respect, providing Hungarian companies with excellent conditions for their activities.

It should be noted that a meeting was held today between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, during which the parties discussed gas supplies.

In particular, they discussed cooperation on the "Ring of Solidarity", the Caspian-EU energy corridor.