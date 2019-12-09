Azercell awarded with certificate for "Best Stand Design"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Azercell Telecom has participated at the 25th Anniversary of Bakutel - Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Telecommunications, Innovation and High Technologies held at Baku Expo Center from December 3 to 6, 2019 as a general sponsor and provider of innovative services. The Company’s stand, accepted with great interest by all the visitors at the Bakutel 2019, was awarded a special certificate for “The Best Stand Design" by the organizers.

As during every year, this year also Azercell has been exhibited the most innovative projects of mobile and telecommunications sphere on its stand. Over 6 000 participants have visited the stand of Azercell, where they were presented authentic, useful for business and leisure innovations.

During the four days of “Bakutel 2019”, Azercell has opened opportunity for all the exhibitors to experience the real speed of the latest generation of mobile technology, witnessing the benefits of high-speed internet provided by 5G network over mobile phones and large screen at the stand. In addition, 5G Multisensor, 5G Conference, 5G Games and other digital solutions over 5G network have been introduced for testing by all local and international visitors.

Launched its first 5G speed test at the Fountain Square in Baku last month, Azercell is currently working on enriching the product portfolio of the company by revealing the latest technological achievements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to the local market. The company aims to provide high-speed mobile internet and constant connectivity for all subscribers, while keeping pace with the technological trends that shape the future society and economy.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news