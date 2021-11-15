25th International Business Forum kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan and the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

The IBF is organized in order to unite businessmen and statesmen from a number of countries, develop bilateral trade and economic relations, create models of sustainable cooperation, strengthen ties in the field of investment and business.

The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSIAD and held once a year, with panel meetings, country presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

It is reported that 550 businessmen arrived from Turkey to participate. Prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's economy, investments and other issues will be discussed within the framework of the forum.

Trend news agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media project are the official media partners of the IBF.