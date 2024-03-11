Azerbaijan to create identification fund - Innovation and Digital Dev't Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. One of the objectives of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) for 2024 is to establish an identification fund., said Head of the Innovation Ecosystem Department of IRIA under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Yevgeniya Bikmurzina, Trend reports.

She made the statement at a news conference focused on the agency's actions in 2023 and plans for 2024.

"IRIA has outlined the following targets for 2024: establishing an identification fund, establishing a $10 million fund for Azerbaijani founders, concluding 38 investment deals with business angels and venture capital funds, and opening another business angel club," she emphasized.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport by a decree issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 11, 2021.

The Agency of Innovation and Digital Development is committed to coordinating digital transformation activities across the country, developing a local innovation environment, and enhancing the overall ecosystem. The agency's primary focus areas include nuclear science and technology testing, assisting individuals and entities with innovation-driven scientific research and startups, facilitating the adoption of modern technologies, ensuring accessible educational and career opportunities in the ICT sector, and establishing and managing the digital government and society.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel