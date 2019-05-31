Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

31 May 2019 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on May 31, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31
Finance 09:40
Capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector up by more than 14%
Economy 09:37
Concessional loans issued to entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi District
Economy 09:31
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold ‘Indestructible Brotherhood – 2019’ exercises (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Politics 09:21
Latest
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation
Business 09:53
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:46
Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least seven casualties
Other News 09:43
Turkmen state corporation to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 09:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31
Finance 09:40
Capitalization of Azerbaijan’s banking sector up by more than 14%
Economy 09:37
Concessional loans issued to entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi District
Economy 09:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 09:30
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold ‘Indestructible Brotherhood – 2019’ exercises (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Politics 09:21