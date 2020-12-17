Turkish Haber Global TV shows video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

Trend:

Turkish Haber Global TV channel presented a special report from the liberated Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec.17.

The channel’s correspondent, sent to the district, Osman Girgin reminded at the report’s beginning that as a result of the Armenian attacks in 1993, the Azerbaijanis, residents of Kalbajar, left it walking barefoot along the district’s paths for three days in frosty weather. The report also showed footage of those tragic events.

It was noted that traces of destruction and fires are visible everywhere in the district, which had been under the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces for 27 years.

It’s clearly seen from the footage that, leaving the territories, the Armenians burned down houses and committed a real genocide against the flora and fauna of Azerbaijan. Everything here has been ruined and destroyed.

The inscriptions left on the walls by the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army as a sign of their arrival in the liberated lands were also presented to the audience’s attention.

The district was liberated following over a month of Azerbaijan’s military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.