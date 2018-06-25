Etisalat roaming agreement with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev (UPDATE)

25 June 2018 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 16:48)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

As a result of the measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UAE, the roaming agreement of the UAE mobile operator Etisalat with Karabakh Telecom, illegally operating in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia, has been terminated, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend June 25.

He said that contrary to the instructions and rules of the International Telecommunication Union, Armenia uses its +374 international code in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as well and, thus, illegally interferes with the radio-telecommunications area and radio frequencies of Azerbaijan.

“Also, despite that the International Telecommunication Union is responsible for the distribution of mobile codes and codes of mobile networks among the countries, Karabakh Telecom, violating the instruction E.212 of the International Telecommunication Union, applies mobile code 283 and mobile network code 04 of Armenia in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories,” Hajiyev noted.

Hajiyev added that Karabakh Telecom is mentioned in criminal cases on corruption crimes in Armenia.

“Based on the international legal norms and principles, instructions and rules of the International Telecommunication Union, as well as the rules of corporate business ethics, other international mobile operators will further suspend roaming cooperation with Karabakh Telecom, illegally operating in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories,” Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

