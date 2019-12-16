Erdogan to watch matches of UEFA Euro 2020 Final in Baku

16 December 2019 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will watch the matches in Group A of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final to be held in Baku.

The Turkish president said this in an interview with a number of TV and radio channels, Trend reports.

“We talked with my brother Ilham Aliyev about these matches,” Erdogan said. “He invited me to watch them in Baku. I’m sure that Turkey will be lucky.”

The UEFA Euro 2020 Final matches will start June 12 next year.

The Turkish national team will play two matches in Baku June 17 and June 21, with the national teams of Switzerland and Wales.

