First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

31 December 2019 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized traditional festivities for children on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at Buta Palace.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva joined the event.

On the initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, and children with special needs.

The event featured the screening of a documentary highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s meetings with children on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and in New Year holidays in different years, as well as his attention to them.

Children were entertained by famous singers, amateur school bands, lovely animated movie heroes, dance groups, and young talents.

Children gathered around Mehriban Aliyeva and talked to her.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva listened to every child’s wishes and posed for photographs together with them.

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

