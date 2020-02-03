CIS observer mission: Azerbaijan’s CEC consistently working on organizing election campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) is consistently working on organizing an election campaign, reads an interim report of the observer mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the results of monitoring the preparation for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Feb. 3.

The mission, which began its work on Jan. 19, 2020, operates freely and independently, guided by Azerbaijan’s laws, documents adopted within the CIS, observing the principle of non-interference in the electoral process and respecting sovereignty of a state.

“The mission works openly and transparently, the mission headquarters issues reports, long-term observers from the CIS are open for communication with media representatives,” the report said. “The mission notes that the CEC is consistently and smoothly working on organizing the election campaign.”

The CEC pays great attention to the training of election organizers, according to the report.

“In order to improve the professional training of precinct and district election commission members, enhance their knowledge and skills in the field of conducting the electoral campaign, the CEC conducted trainings with the participation of employees of the Prosecutor’s Office, police and courts,” reads the report. “Practical recommendations were given at the trainings regarding implementation of the requirements of the Code, ensuring democratic and open electoral process, and transparency in counting.”

The mission noted the open work of CEC, a collegial discussion of the issues to be addressed, holding meetings with the participation of international observers and media representatives.

The report said that the Central and lower election commissions take the necessary measures to prepare and conduct elections in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Azerbaijan’s CEC has accredited 252 CIS observers, 18 of which work on a long-term basis.

The mission includes representatives of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union State, and the CIS Executive Committee.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9.

