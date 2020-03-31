European expert: Azerbaijan reacts to threats adequately and carefully

Politics 31 March 2020 16:52 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Huseyn Safarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan responds to the threats adequately and carefully amid many other countries, Candidate of political sciences, analyst of the European Center for Geopolitical Analysis Mateusz Piskorski told Trend.

Piskorski stressed that he highly appreciates the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“The main thing is that the country's leadership is trying to do everything in accordance with the law,” the analyst said. “For example, the Azerbaijani parliament is considering and discussing the reports on the epidemiological situation.”

“The main thing is to observe the law because in many countries panic at the political level impedes normal lawmaking,” the analyst said.

“Therefore, I think it very important that while realizing now that the situation may develop in different ways, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev makes certain amendments to the law on state of emergency,” Piskorski said.

“The origin of this virus is unknown, so no one knows how long the epidemic will last, whether there will be new outbreak in different countries,” the analyst said. "But it seems to me that we definitely know one thing. The neoliberal model of globalization has ended.”

“The world may become more closed,” the analyst said. “We will return to the level of national countries and regional integration blocs. But to build a new world order, we must wait. Presently, the most important thing is to save people from a pandemic.”

The analyst emphasized that a pandemic may give an impetus to the development of artificial intelligence and may accelerate its development.

"Management and control systems based on the principle of artificial intelligence will be improved in connection with the threat of pandemic,” Piskorski added.

“Both countries and private corporations will stimulate its development,” the analyst said. “But presently, everyone must take care of own health and health of their loved ones. So, first of all, I wish the Azerbaijani people health and victory in the fight against the virus."

