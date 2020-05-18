Russian president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 18, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

During the conversation, the presidents highlighted the work done in combating the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged views on measures taken in this regard at the border checkpoints between the two countries on the conditions of mutual coordination.

Emphasizing the successful development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in all areas, the presidents also discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the post-pandemic period.