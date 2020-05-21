President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

“I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families,” said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Azerbaijan Television after viewing the DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Nizami district, Baku, Trend reports.

“This is an area that is always in the spotlight. To date, the state has provided 7,600 martyr families with houses and apartments. The number of apartments and houses provided to the families of martyrs this year has reached a record high – houses and apartments will be provided to 1,500 families of martyrs. Thus the number of registered martyr families will be less than 2,000. I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families. At the same time, we also provide cars – both to the families of martyrs and to veterans of the Karabakh war,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that to date, more than 6,000 cars have been provided and there are plans to provide 400 cars this year.

“I can say that Azerbaijan is also a leader in this area. In many parts of the world there were wars, conflicts, human loss. Of course, I would not like to compare Azerbaijan with any country, but the truth is that state support for families affected by the war, those who have lost their loved ones, is, as it seems to me, at the highest level in Azerbaijan. I want to say again: I do not want to compare Azerbaijan with anyone else, but just have a look – there were those killed in the war in Armenia. Are their families provided with apartments? Cars? No! They are spending money on erecting monuments to the Nazis. We are doing this work and must continue doing it. This is our moral duty. My numerous meetings with martyr families, of course, are very important for society and for martyr families. We bow our heads to the memory of martyrs and must support our words with deeds. Therefore, the houses that have already been provided to 7,600 martyr families — this year their number will reach 9,000 — are an excellent result of our tangible work,” said President Ilham Aliyev.