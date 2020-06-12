US provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 12

Trend:

The US provided humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle, Trend reports with reference to the US embassy in Azerbaijan.

The aid was offered though US’ European Command (EUCOM) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) office in Azerbaijan organizations.

The embassy said that the aid consisted of passing on equipment to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute.

“U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and USAID/Azerbaijan delivered vital equipment to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute to assist Azerbaijan in their ongoing fight against COVID-19," the embassy said.