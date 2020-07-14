Azerbaijani MP talks current situation in Tovuz district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

The fierce battles on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border’s area in Tovuz direction are ongoing, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev who is currently in the district told Trend.

He said that the Armenian armed forces use D-30 howitzers, mortars, and the artillery cannonade does not stop.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen and wish them patience. There are wounded servicemen as well. They were immediately provided with medical care, and their lives are safe,” he said. “The key question is that the Azerbaijani army resolutely prevents Armenian forces' attempts by opening retaliatory fire. Various military equipment, battle means, a command post, reserves in the depth of Armenian side’s defense destroyed and hundreds of Armenian servicemen were killed.

“In this night alone, the Armenian side lost dozens of people, but it hides the losses. Using artillery, the Armenian forces began shelling civilians and houses in villages. Despite this, there is no panic among the civilian population," Naghiyev added.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.

The tensions in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border continued July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov died in holding off an Armenian attack. Despite the efforts of Azerbaijani doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Khayyam Dashdamirov also died.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, automotive equipment and manpower of the Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army Rashid Mahmudov was killed.

On the night of July 13-14, fierce battles also took place on the territory of the Tovuz district. During the fighting, Major General Polad Gashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev, non-commissioned officer, soldier Elchin Mustafazadeh died heroically.