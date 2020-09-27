Turkish MFA: We will remain with our brothers, Azerbaijani Turks, till end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

On Sept. 27, a telephone conversation between the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar was held, Trend reports with reference to the Anadolu agency.

"In the struggle to protect the territorial integrity, we will remain in the ranks with our brothers, the Azerbaijani Turks, to the end," Hulusi Akar said during a telephone conversation.