Facing with might of Azerbaijani Army, Armenian soldiers fall into despair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Videos about dissatisfaction, plight, and desertions among Armenian military personnel have recently been increasingly disseminated on social networks, Trend reports.

One of these videos shows that a group of servicemen was left without command and left somewhere without water and food for three days.

One of the servicemen recordings says: Look, people, this is the third day. Those from Armavir area, others from other areas (filming people). For the third day now we are under the rain, there is no food, no water, no soldiers, no other people. We were brought here and just dropped. Nobody cares about us (swears). We’ve been in this position for the third day. Let's take a weapon and go down to the military unit.

As is obvious, while facing the might of the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian soldiers found themselves in such a deplorable situation.