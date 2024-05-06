Azerbaijan Investment Holding, WB discuss promising projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) and the World Bank (WB) discussed promising projects, Trend reports.

According to AIH, a meeting took place between AIH's CEO, Ruslan Alikhanov, and WB Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stephanie Stollmeister.

The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation between AIH and WB and saw an exchange of views on promising projects that may be of mutual interest.

To note, the AIH was established by Azerbaijan's Presidential Decree dated August 7, 2020, for the purpose of managing state-owned companies and enterprises, as well as business entities with a state share, on the basis of common principles.

The holding is financed by the state budget.

