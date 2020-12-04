Memory of martyrs of Patriotic War to be honored with minute of silence in Azerbaijan today
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4
Trend:
Today, December 4 at 12:00 the memory of martyrs will be honored with a minute of silence in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War, who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, will be honored at 12:00 with a minute of silence.
