Foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan meet (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Iranian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed Nagorno-Karabakh, regional issues, and bilateral relations in Tehran the capital of Iran, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
According to Khatibzadeh, Iran welcomes the liberation of the occupied territories, and the results achieved within the framework of a positive neighborhood policy and support a permanent political solution to the conflict.
