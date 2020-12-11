Today, thanks to leadership of my dear Brother Erdogan, Turkey become powerhouse on global scale - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Every time I met with my dear Brother or visited fraternal Turkey, I said that there were no countries in the world that would be as close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint statement for the press with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"If we look at the world map today, we can see that there are no countries that would be so attached to each other, that would always be so close to each other as we are," he said.

“We are bound by a common history, religion, culture, language, literature, as well as our policies. Turkey and Azerbaijan are countries pursuing an independent policy on a global scale. Turkey's strength multiplies ours. Today, thanks to the leadership of my dear Brother, Turkey has become a powerhouse on a global scale. In many countries around the world, Turkey defends truth and justice. Turkey protects the interests of oppressed peoples and restores justice and international law,” the head of state said.