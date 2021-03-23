Azerbaijan Committee against Torture protests against Human Rights Watch's report
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.23
Trend:
The Azerbaijan Committee against Torture issued a statement protesting Human Rights Watch's claims that Azerbaijan allegedly does not treat prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, Trend reports.
