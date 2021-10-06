Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

On behalf of the Minister of Defense, First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, visited the Central Command Post (ССЗ) of the Air Force, as well as the Satellite Communications Control Center of the Central Communications Center of the Main Directorate of Communications, Information Technologies and Cybersecurity, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov reported to the Chief of the General Staff on the activities of the command post, equipped with modern automated control systems.

It was noted that the Central Command Post, equipped with the latest technological equipment, ensures the operational performance of the assigned combat missions by the Air Force.

It was emphasized that during the second Karabakh war, continuous control of battles was carried out from the command post, control over the successful implementation of combat missions by army aviation was carried out. These measures ensured the preservation of air superiority during the combat operations of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

Also, the Chief of the General Staff visited the Satellite Communications Control Center. It was noted that, taking into account security measures, the satellite communication system operates mainly through the satellite of Azercosmos OJSC.

The Chief of the General Staff conveyed to the relevant officials the instructions of the minister of defense in connection with ensuring stable and safe communications of the troops stationed in the liberated territories.