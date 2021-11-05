Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Victory Day celebrated on November 8, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

The proposal was put forward by the chairman of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at today's session of the parliament.

The MPs supported this proposal.