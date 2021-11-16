Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers discuss provocations staged by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

Trend:

On November 16, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s defense ministry.

Colonel General Hasanov informed his counterpart on the provocations committed by the Armenian side and the situation on the state border, as well as noted that these steps of the opposing side were resolutely suppressed.

In turn, Akar noted that today Turkey supports Azerbaijan as it always does.