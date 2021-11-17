Council of Europe concerned over incidents on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The Council of Europe expresses concern over the incidents on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports on Nov. 17 referring to the statement of Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić.

“I am concerned about reports of on-going incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan that have already cost human lives,” Burić said. “News of a ceasefire is welcome and I call on both sides to maintain it.”

“When joining our organization more than twenty years ago, both Armenia and Azerbaijan committed themselves to solving conflict by peaceful means,” Secretary General added. “This commitment remains unchanged and must be strictly respected.”

“We stand ready to facilitate dialogue between these two member states, with a view to building confidence and promoting reconciliation,” Burić said.

Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 were wounded as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16 on the state border with Azerbaijan.