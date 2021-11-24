Armenia has no choice but to accept realities in region - political experts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the dictating party in the future meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia that will be held in Russia’s Sochi, Azerbaijain Political scientist Gabil Huseynli told Trend.

Russia’s Sochi will host a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia on Nov.26, at which a number of issues are expected to be discussed, including the opening of communications, delimitation and demarcation of borders. A bilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia is also planned.

According to Huseynli, the Sochi meeting can be considered as a continuation in the context of the act of surrender signed by Armenia on November 10, 2020.

"Pashinyan was rushing about trying to make a choice between Russia and the West. His boycott of the meeting, which was scheduled for November 9, caused a certain coldness in relations with Moscow. In addition, it became known that at the same time, Pashinyan was constantly in touch and consulted with French President Emmanuel Macron. It was the French side who whispered in Pashinyan's ear to organize provocations on November 16. Armenia believed that it would be able to achieve some success, however, the provocations received a worthy response. Further negotiations with other European circles, ties with the US prompted Russia to have a tougher conversation with Armenia, as evidenced by Putin's two calls to Pashinyan. This pressure was clearly seen after the second phone call from the Russian leader. Pashinyan had no choice but to accept the realities in the region," Huseynli said.

Political scientist Ilyas Huseynov also believes that at the Sochi meeting, Armenia has no choice but to accept the prevailing realities, so the expectations from the meeting are great.

"Recently, Armenia has resorted to military provocations. With the mediation of Russia, the provocations were stopped, and it was announced that on December 15, within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership program, a meeting would be held between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The holding of the meeting in the political capital of Europe, far from the Russian platforms, was regarded by analysts as a moment of concern for Russia. On the other hand, Russophobic tendencies have intensified in Armenia, and tendencies to reject the policy that Russia is pursuing in the region are expanding. Pashinyan and his team are trying to make Armenia move away from projects that are being implemented at the initiative of Russia. In this situation, Russia's main intention is to maintain its influence in the region. The meeting in Sochi is expected to form a working group on issues related to the opening of communications, as well as demarcation and delimitation of borders. The expectations from the Sochi meeting are very high. The next Brussels meeting will serve to expand the dialogue between the parties. The intensity of the meetings is important in terms of signing a peace treaty," the expert concluded.