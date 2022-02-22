Bridge in Warsaw painted in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

The Szlonsko-Dombrowski Bridge across the Vistula River in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, was painted in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani embassy in Poland.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, at the initiative of the Embassy, ​​the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan were projected onto the Szlonsko-Dombrowski bridge across the Vistula River in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.