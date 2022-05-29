New era begins in Caucasus with Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. New era begins in Caucasus with Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the victory in Karabakh, the obstacles to lasting peace and comprehensive normalization in our common geography were removed. We believe this historic opportunity should not be missed. We are satisfied with the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia to directly resolve issues between them. Turkey supports the efforts of the parties to resolve border issues, conclude a peace agreement and open transport corridors. The success of these efforts will benefit all of us, the entire region. It is especially gratifying that on May 24 the first meeting of the border commissions took place and progress was made on the issue of the Zangazur corridor. We are also in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. We will continue to strengthen our solidarity with Azerbaijan for the sake of the security and prosperity of the region. Together with my brother President Ilham Aliyev, we will elevate friendship and cooperation between the two countries to the top in all areas," he said.