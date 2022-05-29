Azerbaijani MFA slams Armenia's accusations on breaking ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. We categorically reject the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated May 28, 2022 that the Azerbaijani side allegedly violated the ceasefire, as well as completely unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan denied the disinformation and slanderous statement about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and stated that the information was not true.

At a time when efforts are being made to normalize relations between the two countries, the slanderous and destructive statements of the Armenian side are aimed at undermining the steps taken towards normalization, as well as the process of delimiting the state border.

The destructive approach demonstrated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in recent days is clearly aimed at undermining the results of the Brussels meetings on the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku.

For its part, Azerbaijan will continue its peaceful and constructive efforts, supported by the international community and will resolutely suppress any steps against this process," the statement said.