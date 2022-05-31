Diplomats view restoration of HPPs in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 31. Representatives of the diplomatic corps have got familiarized with the work on the restoration of hydropower plants in Azerbaijani territories, liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], within their visit to Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

The visitors were informed about the beginning of restoration of two hydropower plants (completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation) in Kalbajar and Lachin districts and viewed a hydropower plant in Kalbajar.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the international diplomats with the consequences of the destructions by the Armenian occupiers and with the restoration process in the liberated territories.

More than 80 diplomats and military attaches from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the trip.

This is already the ninth visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories.