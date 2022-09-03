Illegal visit of Armenian Security Council's secretary to Azerbaijan's Khankandi - another provocation, MFA says (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The illegal visit of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city on September 2 is another provocation of Armenia, undermining efforts to normalize relations between the two states, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, this illegal step purposefully taken by an Armenian official immediately after the regular meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels not only casts a shadow on the agreements reached during the meeting, but also clearly demonstrates the insincerity of the Armenian side in the normalization process.

"This illegal visit shows that Armenia's statements about having no territorial claims against Azerbaijan and accepting the principles of sovereignty and state borders are far from sincerity,” the ministry said.

“It’s also disrespect from Yerevan to the efforts of international mediators. We strongly condemn the provocative step of the Armenian official and stress that any steps taken against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the international borders will be responded," added the ministry.