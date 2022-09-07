Azerbaijani company's excavator fired upon by Armenian armed forces in Lachin (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Armenian armed detachments from their positions in the direction of the Garakilsa district's Noravan settlement along the state border intermittently fired on the Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the Lachin district's Ahmadli settlement from 08:10 to 12:40 on September 7, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, the equipment of the civil company, engaged in the construction of roads to support Azerbaijani units in the mentioned direction, was also subjected to fire.

"No injuries, the company's equipment has been damaged. The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures to prevent further provocations. The operational situation is in total control of our units. The entire responsibility for the consequences of any state border conflict lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the minister stated.