Azerbaijani FM meets with Estonian Foreign Minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. On September 20, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu as part of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia and tension in the region as a result of Armenia's provocation were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Estonian counterpart about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions on September 12, as a continuation of Armenia's provocative actions that impede the peace process. He stressed that the ceasefire was violated by Armenia and additional losses were incurred. He noted that our country is interested in solving current problems with Armenia at the political and diplomatic level in the post-conflict period.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu noted that Estonia is interested in further development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. Expressing concern about the current unstable situation, the Estonian Foreign Minister called on the parties to exercise restraint and stressed the importance of solving problems through dialogue based on the norms and principles of international law, especially within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.