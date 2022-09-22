Azerbaijani FM talks meeting with Armenian FM with participation of US Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. During the trilateral meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that even amid the recent tensions, it's necessary to advocate for peace agenda, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said while speaking about the trilateral meeting with the participation of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that US wants to contribute to the achievement of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Recently US State Secretary as well as people from his team have become significantly active. They want to contribute to normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and are taking serious steps towards this. Blinken emphasized that despite all the difficulties, disagreements and even the recent tension, it's necessary to promote peace agenda. The US also called on the parties to hold a meeting on a peace treaty by the end of September in a statement released by the US State Department," Bayramov said.

He noted that firstly, Azerbaijan clearly indicated its positions regarding military clashes on September 12-14 on the non-delimited state border between the two states. In particular, the position was brought to the attention regarding the inadmissibility of provocations by the Armenian side, its violations of the later reached ceasefire.

"Azerbaijan drew the attention to violation of reached agreements by Armenia, including the delay and creation of fake problems regarding the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Brussels Peace Agenda," Bayramov said.