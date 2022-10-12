Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan facing unique opportunity to diversify interstate relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit on October 11, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, a meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in a limited format was held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations with the Turkic countries. Being one of the four founding member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijan remains committed to the integration of the Turkic-speaking countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

Kubatbek Rakhimov, PhD in Economics Advisor to the Prime-Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, told Trend about the significant role of bodies such as the Organization of Turkic States in conditions of geopolitical turbulence.

"Azerbaijan holds crucial role in OTS projects jointly with Türkiye. The feasibility of the projects is essential for Kyrgyzstan, since the country is interested in diversifying the economy and foreign trade relations," Rakhimov stressed.

He noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, running from the Turkmen or Kazakh ports to Iran and Azerbaijan, acquires significance especially for Kyrgyzstan.

"The blocking of the Black Sea ports, due to the situation in Ukraine, affects transport and foreign trade. Therefore, the Trans-Caspian route is of particular necessity for Kyrgyzstan, at least in trade with Türkiye," Rakhimov added.

He also talked about the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan collaboration to overcome the implications of the current situation in the world. Rakhimov emphasized that now the two countries have a unique chance to diversify trade and transit flows.

"Kyrgyzstan stands ready to support Azerbaijan in implementing its plans related to the Zangazur Corridor," he added.

In addition, Kyrgyz political scientist Mars Sariyev pointed out the importance of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the country.

"The geopolitical situation in an enormous region, from Western Asia to Central Asia, is fluctuating. The establishment of economic, political and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is currently more relevant than ever," Sariyev said.

He emphasized that the parties would first consider relevant topics of the economic plan.

"I think the supply issue of oil products from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan will finally be resolved. Hopefully, this visit will open a new page in the relations between the two countries," Sariyev said.

He outlined the existence of mutual interests in the development of economic ties between the countries.

Through this visit, Azerbaijan once again shows its commitment to maintaining and reinforcing ties with partner Turkic countries and underscores the priorities for the advancement of foreign policy cooperation.