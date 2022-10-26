Leadership of Azerbaijan's National Defense University participates in scientific-practical conference in Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The delegation led by the rector of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev participated in the scientific-practical conference on “NATO Priorities and Caucasus – Status Quo and Changes” in Gori, Georgia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on October 26.

The speech delivered by Lieutenant General Piriyev on the “Military aspects of the Second Karabakh War” topic at the conference organized at the Davit Agmashenebeli National Defense Academy of Georgia aroused great interest among the participants.

In-person and online speeches of other representatives of the Azerbaijan Army on various topics were also delivered during the event.