Azerbaijani racers secure top spots in 'King of Drift' race in Tbilisi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijani racers, participating with the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, in the "King of Drift' race, held in Tbilisi, secured several top spots in the final results, Trend reports on November 14, referring to the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

A total of 47 racers from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia participated in the race, consisting of five stages.

Racers from Azerbaijan and Georgia reached the final fifth stage, which took place on November 13.

Azerbaijani drivers took second, third and fourth spots. Mevlud Meladzade ranked first, Niyaz Badiyev came in second, while Farid Guliyev - third.

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, in addition to organizing various types of automobile competitions, also provides support in organizing and promoting the training of professional racers, as well as their participation in international competitions.