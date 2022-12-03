List and map of Azerbaijan's toponyms presented to Russian side - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The list and map of Azerbaijan's toponyms have been presented to the the Russian side, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“It is regrettable that despite our repeated appeals, Azerbaijani territories are still designated by fictitious Armenian toponyms in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation.

The list and map of settlements in the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan with Azerbaijani toponyms were officially provided by Azerbaijan to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the former and current command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center.

We call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to indicate in the relevant information the names of our settlements with the correct toponyms in accordance with the official documents and maps sent by us.

We emphasize once again that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation dated 03.12.2022, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the territory designated as the "territory of Nagorno-Karabakh" is the Karabakh economic region, and the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements referred to as "Mardakert" and "Martuni" - AGDERE and KHOJAVEND, respectively," the ministry said in a statement.