Ambassador of Ukraine grateful to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Ukraine is grateful to Azerbaijan for its help, Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi told reporters during the humanitarian aid send-off from Azerbaijan to Ukraine , Trend reports.

Kanevskyi expressed gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people to Azerbaijan for the tremendous humanitarian assistance provided during the difficult months of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Ukraine remembers the provided assistance – food, medicines, medical equipment that saved the lives of many people in Ukraine. A humanitarian convoy, which is of utmost importance for us will be sent today from Azerbaijan. This aid includes transformers and power generators intended for hospitals, institutions in Ukraine, where the energy infrastructure suffered the most. This is a clear confirmation of the sincere friendship between the two countries, and for this we are very grateful to the Azerbaijani leadership and people," the ambassador said.