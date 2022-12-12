Azerbaijani, Portuguese FMs review bilateral co-op (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomez Cravinho as part of the working visit to Belgium, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 12.

The ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and noted the potential for their development. They also discussed Azerbaijan-EU relations.

Minister Bayramov underscored a considerable potential for the development of economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries. The officials held discussions on energy security issues as well. They talked about Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of energy security, energy exports to Europe, and the development of renewable energy resources.

The Azerbaijani minister informed his colleague on the post-Karabakh conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan's steps towards peace, reconstruction activities on liberated lands, and green energy projects. He also outlined the existing landmine threat in the South Caucasus.

Minister Cravinho expressed his country's interest in enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.