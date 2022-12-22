Book on "History of second Karabakh war. Personality traits" presented in Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The book on the "History of the second Karabakh war. Personality traits" was presented at the National Library of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye with joint organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, and the Baku City Executive Power, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on December 22.

The ceremony, held under the motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", was attended by the Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers, commanders of the armed forces, ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, deputies, famous scientists, cadets, compatriots living and working in Türkiye.

A minute's silence was first observed to honor the memory of fallen servicemen, and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar and Director General of the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Kerim Shukurov delivered speeches in the official part of the event.

Then a film telling the story of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev's life, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, as well as the victory in the second Karabakh war, was demonstrated.

The ceremony continued with an artistic program.

The "History of the second Karabakh war. Personality traits" book is a joint publication of the Baku City Executive Power and the ANAS Institute of History named after A.Bakikhanov.