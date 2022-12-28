Azerbaijan's AIR center to present report on Armenian Diaspora in Middle East (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The main work of the Center of Analysis of International Relations is to bring geopolitics to foreign partners, said Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) Farid Shafiyev at the year-end press conference, Trend reports.

In accordance with this, various events are being held both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

"There will be a report on the Armenian Diaspora in the Middle East," he said.

Shafiyev went on to note that the center has done an extensive research on the Armenian Diaspora in France, Russia, and Argentina, with help of think tanks operating in these countries.