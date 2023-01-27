Kazakhstan strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Kazakhstan strongly condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, which resulted in the death and injury of employees of the diplomatic mission., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan considers unacceptable any manifestation of violence and acts of aggression against diplomatic missions and its representatives. We believe that such attacks violate the foundations and norms of international law and are subject to universal condemnation. We express our sincere condolences to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, as well as to the relatives and friends of the deceased citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Asgarov. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons. We are confident that the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and take appropriate measures to punish those responsible," the ministry said in a statement.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.