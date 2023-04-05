During our interstate relations, which developed for more than 30 years, we managed to build very solid and strong foundation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. For the duration of our interstate relations, which have been developing for more than 30 years, we have managed to build a very solid and strong foundation and then build our friendship on this foundation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in an expanded format, Trend reports.

"We are actively cooperating both in the multilateral format and especially in the bilateral format. We always cooperate very sincerely and as good friends. During the state visit, of course, new decisions will be made, many documents will be signed that will determine the further development of our relations. We will discuss in detail the broad agenda – the trade and economic component, very great prospects in the transport and logistical sector, and in the field of investment policy," President Ilham Aliyev said.