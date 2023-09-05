Slovakia develops 'smart village' project for Azerbaijan's Garvand village - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Slovakia has developed a 'smart village' project for Garvand village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, the Chairman of Slovakia's National Council, Boris Kollar told reporters during his visit to Baku, Trend reports.

"The purpose of my visit to Azerbaijan is to further promote the development of relations, including economic ties, between the two countries," he said.

Kollar also noted that meetings will be held regarding the 'smart village' project developed by Slovakia in Garvand village.

"For us, close ties with Azerbaijan are very important. We intend to take trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan to a new level," the official said.

Garvand village was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

The Great Return to the Liberated Territories began on July 19, 2022, when former Azerbaijani IDPs returned to Aghali village, built on the basis of the concept of a 'smart village' in the Zangilan district.

The design of the second 'smart village' is underway in Dovlatyarly village of the Fuzuli district.