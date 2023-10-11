One Azerbaijani citizen killed as result of Hamas attacks in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. One Azerbaijani citizen was killed as a result of Hamas attacks in Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Among the dead are 3 people of Jewish origin who moved to Israel from Azerbaijan.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 and injured 2,500 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".